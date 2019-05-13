NUS student accused of filming female hallmate in shower changed his clothes to avoid being identified

SINGAPORE: A National University of Singapore (NUS) student who allegedly filmed a fellow student in the shower changed his clothes after the incident to avoid being identified, the police said.

Joel Rasis Ismail, 26, was charged on Monday (May 13) with one count of criminal trespass and another of insulting a woman's modesty.

According to charge sheets, Joel is accused of filming a 23-year-old woman in the shower at a residential hall on the university's campus at around 6.30am on May 11. Joel and the woman are both residents of the hall.

"He is believed to have tried to avoid being identified by changing his attire immediately after he had allegedly committed the offences," the police said in a statement on Monday.

He is also believed to be involved in other similar cases, the police added.

Joel was arrested on the day of the alleged crime after investigations aided by closed-circuit television footage. His laptops, mobile phones and other electronic storage devices were seized.

If convicted of criminal trespass, Joel could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both. If guilty of insulting the modesty of a woman, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.



The judge approved an application by the prosecution to have Joel remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

Joel, who was unrepresented, will return to court on May 27.