NUS student suspected of filming female student at Raffles Hall bathroom arrested

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (May 11) after he allegedly filmed a female student in a bathroom at a National University of Singapore (NUS) hostel.

In an email to CNA, NUS said it received a report that the incident happened in the bathroom of Raffles Hall in the morning.

"Footage of the male suspect was captured via a newly installed CCTV camera," said an NUS spokesperson.

"A police report has been made, and the suspect has been apprehended by the police for further investigation."



Police said they received a call for assistance at Kent Ridge Crescent at around 8.10am.

The man, an NUS student living at the same hall, was subsequently arrested for criminal trespass, said police.



Police added that he was also being investigated for insulting the modesty of a woman.

In its statement, NUS added that the university is providing the female student "with dedicated support and assistance".

"The university is working closely with the police in their investigations, and will take the necessary disciplinary actions," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that since April, NUS has been "enhancing security on our campuses through the introduction of enhanced CCTV coverage, secure shower cubicles, restroom locks and increased patrols by campus security officers".



"All of these measures are being implemented at Raffles Hall," she added.

"The University is also developing a course to educate our community on respect and consent."

In a safety advisory sent to NUS students seen by CNA, the university's campus security stressed that students' safety was important. The letter urged all students and staff "to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activity".



This incident follows a recent case involving NUS undergraduate Monica Baey who was filmed in a hostel shower by a fellow student.

The university has since faced public backlash, prompting NUS to review its handling of sexual misconduct cases.

