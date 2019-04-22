NUS to hold town hall on sexual misconduct

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) will be holding a town hall on sexual misconduct on Thursday (Apr 25).

In an internal email sent on Monday, dean of students Peter Pang invited NUS students, faculty and staff members to the town hall "to gather your feedback and concerns about sexual misconduct on campus and to discuss how the University can further strengthen its disciplinary and support frameworks".



The town hall comes in the wake of a revelation by Ms Monica Baey, in a series of Instagram Stories last week, that she had caught a fellow student filming her in the hostel shower with a mobile phone in November last year.



NUS also announced the town hall in a Facebook post, which said: "The University has heard your concerns."



NUS has said that it will convene a committee to review its current disciplinary and support frameworks.



In an earlier response to CNA's queries, NUS said: “We are sorry for Miss Monica Baey’s distressing experience, which is of extreme concern to the University."

The executive committee of the National University of Singapore Students’ Union has also said it is in the process of considering if there should be heavier punishments in cases of sexual harassment on campus.



The town hall will be limited to NUS students and staff members, and a student or staff card is required for admittance.

Assoc Prof Pang added that in the town hall, which will be facilitated by vice provost for student life Florence Ling, NUS will also share its investigation, disciplinary procedures and the sanctions framework for sexual misconduct.

CNA has reached out to NUS for further comments.