NUS students call for school to be held accountable for sexual misconduct on campus

SINGAPORE: Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Thursday (Apr 25) called for the school to take responsibility for cases of sexual misconduct that take place on its campus.

They were speaking at a town hall held to gather feedback and listen to concerns about such cases and to discuss how the university can further strengthen its disciplinary and support frameworks.

The session was addressed by Vice-Provost (Student Life) Florence Ling and Dean of Students Peter Pang.

More than 500 students attended the town hall, which was held in one auditorium and live-streamed in another to accommodate the large number of people who turned up.



Some attendees criticised NUS' ways of dealing with sexual misconduct cases, with some highlighting the school's "victim-blaming approach".

The town hall came after NUS student Monica Baey took to social media last week to call for tougher action against a student, who had filmed her taking a shower at her hostel.

Following the incident in November last year, the perpetrator was given a 12-month conditional warning by the police, suspended from the university for one semester and banned from entering all on-campus housing premises. He was also ordered to go for mandatory counselling sessions, perform 30 hours of community service and write a letter of apology.

Students who asked about how they can hold NUS accountable were redirected to a review committee that has been set up by NUS.

Other students also came forward to share their stories of sexual harassment on campus. They accused NUS of wanting to hush up such cases. One of them broke down while sharing her story.

Ms Baey, who also attended the townhall and shared her feedback on stage, said that there was a lack of victim support and bad communications by NUS. She said she was left alone to talk to a male officer about her experience.

Prof Ling apologised to Ms Baey and the student body.

“I can feel that we have failed you, and I am seriously sorry,” she said. She added that NUS will set up a unit for victim care, and that they will step up education workshops.

In wrapping up the session, Assoc Prof Pang said he learnt something from it: “Our victim care is totally inadequate.”

He reiterated that a centralised victim care will be set up and that security will be strengthened at hostels.