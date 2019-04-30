NUS voyeur filmed children in shopping mall toilet, had charges withdrawn by police

SINGAPORE: A National University of Singapore (NUS) student who filmed children in a toilet in 2015 had charges against him withdrawn.

In a clarification on Tuesday (Apr 30), the Singapore Police Force said the man was initially charged but those charges were withdrawn under direction from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

In an earlier story, CNA had reported a document detailing offences heard by the university's disciplinary board, including the case of a student being given a 24-month conditional warning after he had "filmed children in the adjacent cubicle on multiple occasions".

According to the documents, the incidents had taken place in the academic year of 2015/16, but it was not specifically stated where the offences took place.

Police stated on Tuesday that the offences took place in a shopping mall toilet and not on NUS premises.

"The accused was charged in court for four counts of Insulting the Modesty of a Woman and one count of Criminal Trespass," the police said.

"The Attorney-General’s Chambers eventually directed the police to withdraw the charges. The accused was receiving treatment from IMH (the Institute of Mental Health)."

The Penal Code denotes a woman as a female of any age.

"His doctors gave a report on his condition. It was assessed, among other factors, that he needed mental treatment, and that it is best for him to continue with his treatment, and sending him to jail would not be helpful," police added.

"The fact that the accused did not have any prior offending history was also considered."

The man was given a 24-month conditional warning, and he completed the two years without further offending, the police confirmed. They added that he has remained crime-free since.



CAUGHT RED-HANDED

The offences took place over two consecutive days in 2015 and the man was caught in the act and arrested at the scene on the second day, police said.

Documents detailing offences dealt with by NUS' disciplinary board showed the man was not allowed to graduate until the end of Semester 2 in the following academic year of 2016/17.

He was suspended for two semesters, ordered to undergo mandatory counselling and psychological assessment, fined S$1,000 and issued an official reprimand.



Several of the cases revealed in the documents - first published on Facebook after being obtained via a students’ portal - involved students taking photos and videos of male and female students in the shower and upskirt videos. In other incidents, offenders touched the thighs or buttocks of female students.



NUS' handling of sexual misconduct cases has been under the spotlight, after an undergraduate took to Instagram to call for tougher action against a student who had filmed her taking a shower. Amid backlash on the severity of the punishment, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung called the penalties “manifestly inadequate”.