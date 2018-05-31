2 slimming products found to contain banned substances, potent laxatives: HSA

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has urged customers not to purchase or consume Nuvitra and BeColi - two slimming products sold online - because they contain banned substances and potent laxatives.

Both products were marketed online by NKD Singapore as supplements for slimming, with claims that weight loss can be achieved within a short period of time, HSA said in a press release on Thursday (May 31).

Nuvitra was also sold on various local online platforms by other sellers.



The products contain potent ingredients like sibutramine, a weight loss drug that was previously only available by prescription.

Sibutramine has been withdrawn from Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, and side effects like hallucinations and mood swings.



HSA had received reports of consumers experiencing hallucinations or hearing voices, palpitations and breathlessness after consuming slimming products which were adulterated with sibutramine.



Two types of laxatives, sennosides and bisacodyl, were also found in the products. HSA warned that these laxatives may cause vomiting and abdominal pain, and prolonged use may lead to chronic constipation.

Consumers should stop taking Nuvitra and BeColi, and consult a doctor if they feel unwell, HSA said. The authority also advised customers to be wary of products that promise miraculous weight loss, to exercise caution when buying health products online and to be cautious of online product reviews.

HSA has also directed NKD Singapore to stop selling these products, and told the administrators of online sales platforms to remove web listings of the products.

NKD Singapore is assisting HSA with its investigations.

Other sellers and suppliers must also stop selling Nuvitra and BeColi immediately, said HSA, adding that anyone found supplying illegal health products may be imprisoned for up to three years and/or fined up to S$100,000.