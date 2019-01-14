O-Level results: Record 84.8% score at least 5 passes, highest since 1995

SINGAPORE: A record-breaking 84.8 per cent of students scored at least five passes at the GCE O-Level examinations last year, according to results released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Monday (Jan 14).

The results beat the previous record of 84.3 per cent in 2016, which was then the highest proportion of students scoring five passes or more since at least 1995.

Out of 26,750 candidates who sat for last year’s exams, 22,688 students scored at least five passes, compared to 83.4 per cent - 24,287 students - of 29,112 candidates who sat for the exams in 2017.

The proportion of students passing at least one subject and three subjects remained the same at 99.9 per cent (26,723 students) and 96.4 per cent (25,781 students), respectively.

Students can use their O-Level examination results to apply for admission to the Institute of Technical Education, junior colleges, Millennia Institute and polytechnics via the Joint Admissions Exercise, which opens on Monday at 3pm and closes on Friday at 4pm.

