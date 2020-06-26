O-Level and A-Level mother tongue oral exams on Polling Day to be rescheduled

SINGAPORE: O-Level and A-Level mother tongue oral examinations scheduled on Jul 10 will be moved to another day, as they would coincide with Polling Day in the coming General Election, said the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Friday (Jun 26).

Affected candidates will be given a new date between between Jul 8 and Jul 17, the original oral exam dates, said SEAB in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Schools will communicate the revised oral examination schedule to their affected candidates on Jun 30, while SEAB will notify affected private candidates via email," it added.

Polling Day, which falls on a Friday, has been declared a public holiday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram