O-Level results: 85.4% score at least 5 passes, up from previous year

SINGAPORE: About 85.4 per cent of students scored at least five passes at the 2020 GCE O-Level examinations, just above the previous year’s record of 85.2 per cent.

Of the 23,688 candidates who sat for the examinations last year, 20,220 had five or more O-Level passes, according to results released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Monday (Jan 11).

Students collected their results on Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements were made for school candidates to receive their results in classrooms, instead of gathering as a cohort like previous years.

The proportion of students that passed at least three subjects rose to 96.8 per cent, up from 96.5 per cent in 2019, while the proportion of students that passed at least one subject remained the same at 99.9 per cent.

Students who want to apply to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their examination results.

The JAE-Internet System will be open to students from 3pm on Monday to 4pm on Jan 15, for students to submit their course choices, said MOE and SEAB in a joint press release.

Eligible school candidates on Monday would have received a form with their O-Level examination results, the courses they are eligible to apply for under the JAE, and their personal password to access the internet system.

Private candidates will receive the form via post sent to the address earlier provided to SEAB, and there will not be online copies of the form.

