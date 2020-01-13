O-Level results: 85.2% score at least 5 passes, beating previous year’s record

SINGAPORE: About 85.2 per cent of students scored at least five passes at the GCE O-Level examinations in 2019, narrowly beating the previous year’s record of 84.8 per cent.

Out of the 24,409 candidates who sat for the exams last year, 20,805 scored at least five passes, according to results released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Monday (Jan 13).

The proportion of students passing at least one subject and three subjects remained roughly the same as the previous year, at 99.9 per cent (24,377 students) and 96.5 per cent (23,550 students), respectively.

“The performance of students in this cohort is comparable to the performance of the 2018 cohort,” said the authorities.

Students can use their O-Level examination results to apply for admission to the Institute of Technical Education, junior colleges, Millennia Institute and polytechnics via the Joint Admissions Exercise, which opens on Monday at 3pm and closes on Friday at 4pm.

Students who need guidance on their education options and next steps can approach their teachers or education and career guidance counsellors supporting their schools, MOE and SEAB said. Students can also book an appointment to see a counsellor at MOE’s ECG Centre at Grange Road until Jan 24.



