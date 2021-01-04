O-Level exam results to be released on Jan 11, students to collect results in classrooms

SINGAPORE: The results for the 2020 Singapore-Cambridge O-Level examinations will be released next Monday (Jan 11) at 2pm, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint press release.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results in their individual classrooms from their respective secondary schools, instead of gathering as a cohort as in previous years.

Only school candidates collecting their results will be allowed entry into the school premises. They will also be expected to observe safe management measures.

School candidates who are unwell, on quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence should not return to school to collect their results, MOE and SEAB said.



Instead, these students can view their results online via SEAB's results release system at www.seab.gov.sg from 2.45pm next Monday. The system will be accessible from Jan 11 to Jan 25.

School candidates who are eligible for SingPass can use their account to access SEAB's online results release system. International students can access the system using the SEAB-issued personal identification number (PIN) sent to their email address which the schools provided to SEAB, the press release wrote.

Candidates can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf.

Proxies are required to collect the results by Jan 13 and produce the relevant documents for the school's verification.

Candidates may contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy or if they have not received their password for SEAB's results release system.

Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post. The results will be mailed on Jan 11.

Private candidates with SingPass accounts can also get their results online via SEAB's online results release system. Those without SingPass accounts can use the SEAB-issued PIN sent to their email addresses.

JOINT ADMISSION EXERCISE

Students applying for admission to junior colleges (JC), Millenia Institute (MI), polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so via the Joint Admission Exercise (JAE) with their O-Level results.



Eligible candidates who sat for the 2020 O-Level examinations will receive Form A on Jan 11 when they collect their results in person. Private candidates will receive Form A via post.

Form A will list the applicant’s O-Level examination results, the courses which he or she is eligible to apply for under the JAE, as well as his or her JAE PIN.

There will not be online copies of Form A, said MOE and SEAB.

Candidates' proxies can also collect Form A on behalf of their candidates by Jan 13.

"If candidates are not able to collect their Form A from their schools or appoint a proxy to do so, they may contact their school for assistance," the joint release wrote.

The JAE-Internet System will be accessible from 3pm on Jan 11 to 4pm on Jan 15 for students to submit their course choices through the JAE website.



Candidates are strongly encouraged to use the JAE worksheet before submitting their online application, said MOE and SEAB. The system can be accessed using SingPass or the JAE PIN.

APPLICATION RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON JAN 28

Posting results of the JAE application will be released on Jan 28 via SMS to the applicant's Singapore mobile number and the JAE-Internet System.

Applicants posted to JCs and MI are to report to their posted institutions on Jan 29. If they are unable to report to their posted institution on the first day of school due to valid reasons, they may contact their posted school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place.



The school will then be able to reserve the place for them.

Applicants posted to polytechnics and ITE will receive a letter from their respective institutions on the enrollment details.

DIRECT SCHOOL ADMISSION FOR JUNIOR COLLEGES

Students who accepted offers through the 2020 Direct School Admission - Junior Colleges (DSA-JC) will be admitted to their chosen JC if they have met the eligibility criteria for admission based on their O-Level results.



Students admitted to a JC through DSA-JC will not be eligible to to participate in the JAE.

Students who do not meet the JC admission criteria may take part in the JAE to apply for courses which they are eligible for.

EARLY ADMISSIONS EXERCISE FOR POLYTECHNICS AND ITE

Students who accepted conditional offers to a polytechnic course through the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) or ITE EAE and have their offers confirmed based on their results will not be eligible for the JAE.

For students who accepted an offer to a polytechnic course, their offers are confirmed if they have a net ELR2B2 score of 26 points or better for their O-Levels and meet the minimum entry requirements for the respective polytechnic courses.

Students who accepted an offer to an ITE course will have their offers confirmed if they meet the subject-specific minimum entry requirement for the course.

PROGRESSION PATHWAYS FOR SECONDARY 4 NORMAL (ACADEMIC) STUDENTS

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) [N(A)] students who sat for O-Level subjects can use their results to apply for a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) and Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP).



The PFP is an alternative to the Secondary 5 N(A) year. It is a one-year foundation programme at polytechnics offering a practice-oriented approach to prepare students for entry into the relevant courses.

Meanwhile, the DPP prepares students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.



Students who obtained a raw aggregate of 12 points or better for English, Mathematics and their three other best subjects, as well as meet the subject-specific requirements of their chosen course, are eligible to apply for the PFP.

PFP-eligible students who sat for O-Level subjects will receive a copy of Form P from their secondary schools when they collect their results next Monday.

Each copy of Form P contains a unique password and interested students who use the password to submit their applications online via the PFP website.

PFP applications will open from 2pm on Jan 11 to 4pm on Jan 15.

Posting results will be released at 2pm on Jan 19 on the PFP website. Students are required to indicate whether they choose to accept, reject or appeal for a change of course by 4pm on Jan 21.



Students who obtained a raw aggregate not exceeding 19 points and meet the subject-specific requirements of their chosen course, are eligible to the DPP.

These students should submit their DPP applications online via the application portal.

The final DPP application phase will open on Jan 11 and close on Jan 15.

DPP posting results made under the final application phase will be released at 9am on Jan 19 through the application portal. Students will also be required to indicate whether they wish to accept or reject the offer by Jan 21.



Students who are offered a place in the DPP should report to ITE on Jan 21 upon acceptance of their course offer.

The last day of school for Secondary 5 students who accepted a place in the PFP will be on Jan 29. Students will be informed by the respective polytechnics on the enrollment dates for the PFP.

Students who accepted a place in the earliest application phase of the DPP in December last year but have decided to take up a PFP offer will need to apply to ITE to withdraw from the DPP before they are able to take up the new offer.