O-Level results to be released on Jan 13

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2019 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) examination will be released next Monday (Jan 13).

Students can collect their results from their schools from 2pm on that day, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release.



Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post. The result slips will be mailed on Jan 13 to the address provided by the candidates during the registration period.



Private candidates who are eligible for SingPass can also use their account to obtain their results online from 2pm on the same day.

Students who wish to apply for Junior Colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education can do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise, which will open from 3pm on Jan 13 until 4pm on Jan 17.

The results of the Joint Admissions Exercise application are scheduled for release on Feb 4.

