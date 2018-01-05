O-Level results to be released on Jan 12

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2017 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) examination will be released next Friday (Jan 12).



Students can collect their results from their schools at 2.30pm on that day, the Ministry of Education and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said in a joint media release.

Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post. The result slips will be mailed on Jan 12 to the address provided by the candidates during the registration period.

Private candidates who are eligible for SingPass can also use their account to obtain their results online from 2.30pm on the same day.

Students who wish to apply for Junior Colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education can do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise, which will open at 3pm on Jan 12 until 4pm on Jan 17.

