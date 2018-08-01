‘Significant progress’ made on oBike removal: LTA

SINGAPORE: The liquidators of oBike have made “significant progress” in the removal of the company’s bicycles from public spaces, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Aug 1).

The bike-sharing operator had previously been given an end-July deadline by LTA to clear its abandoned bicycles from the streets, an extension of the previous deadline of Jul 4.

Advertisement

oBike closed down in Singapore abruptly in June, citing difficulties in meeting new government requirements to tackle indiscriminate parking.



In response to Channel NewsAsia’s queries, the LTA said that more than 35,000 bicycles of the “estimated oBike fleet size of about 40,000 to 50,000” have been removed to date.



“Since Jul 5, 2018, the company’s provisional liquidators have made significant progress in the removal of oBike bicycles from public spaces,” said the statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“LTA will continue to monitor the situation closely and step in to remove the remaining bicycles should the company’s provisional liquidators fail to do so in a prompt manner.”

When Channel NewsAsia visited areas in the east of Singapore on Wednesday, there were still some oBikes left along sidewalks and at bus stops.

oBikes abandoned in Ubi seen on Aug 1, 2018, a day after the Jul 31 deadline for the company to clear its bicycles off the streets. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

LTA said the liquidators have arranged for a meeting on Thursday to address questions from oBike’s creditors on its winding up in Singapore, including on the issue of user deposits – which oBike founder Shi Yi “had personally committed on Jul 1 to provide a full refund”.

“LTA and the relevant agencies/organisations, such as PDPC and CASE, will continue working closely with the company’s provisional liquidators and oBike’s global office to ensure that oBike exits the market in a responsible manner,” LTA added.