oBike liquidators urge affected users to submit deposit claims online

SINGAPORE: oBike customers with outstanding deposits should submit their claims for a refund online in order for the provisional liquidators to "examine and adjudicate on all claims received", the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Thursday (Jul 12).

The provisional liquidators of oBike have announced that the claims should be submitted "as soon as possible" to www.obikedepositholders.com, CASE said in a Facebook post.

Affected customers should submit the claims along with relevant supporting documents such as credit card or PayPal statements, CASE said

"The liquidators will examine and adjudicate on all claims received," said CASE, adding that individuals who are unsure about the submission of claims may contact the consumers' association for further assistance.

On Monday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament that it was "possible" the Government may file a police report against oBike if it fails to refund the mandatory deposit to its customers in Singapore.

Dr Puthucheary's comments came after oBike's provisional liquidators FTI Consulting said last Friday it would be liaising with oBike's management to "discuss whether it is their intention" to provide refunds to users.

"I would like to emphasise again that it is oBike’s responsibility to have a concrete plan to refund user deposits and remove its bicycles from public spaces," Dr Puthucheary added in Parliament on Monday.

The company's chairman Shi Yi told Channel NewsAsia last Wednesday that the total deposits it owed to customers in Singapore amounted to US$4.6 million (S$6.3 million), and stressed that oBike is "proactively looking for a solution to start the refund process".