16-year-old boy assisting with police investigation of youth tossing oBike, ofo bikes into river

SINGAPORE: Police confirmed on Wednesday (Jul 18) that a 16-year-old boy was assisting them with investigations after video clips of a young man throwing oBike and ofo bicycles into a river went viral online.

The youth, who was wearing an orange T-shirt and black shorts while smoking a cigarette, was first seen throwing an ofo bicycle from a bridge into the river in an Instagram story clip.

Advertisement

A second video shows what appears to be the same youth, this time in a white T-shirt, tossing an oBike off the bridge.

A Singapore Police Force spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia that a report of the incident was lodged and investigations are ongoing.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The videos have been widely shared on social media, including on the Sure Boh Singapore Facebook page and Thelocalsociety.

From the videos, it is likely that the incidents occurred at the Lorong Halus pedestrian bridge in Punggol.

