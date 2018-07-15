More than 3,000 oBike customers have made claims for refund, say liquidators

SINGAPORE: As of Saturday (Jul 14) evening, more than 3,000 oBike customers have submitted claims for a refund of their deposits through the online form at www.obikedepositholders.com.

FTI Consulting, the provisional liquidators of oBike Asia, gave this update on Sunday, adding that more submissions have been coming in.

The bike-sharing firm's decision to cease its operations in Singapore left thousands scrambling to recover their deposits.

Noting that there have been queries from the public on whether they can obtain refunds through the oBike mobile application, FTI Consulting said customers are currently unable to do so but the liquidators are exploring the option.

"Unfortunately, the oBike mobile application is not under the control of oBike Singapore," FTI Consulting said.

"The app is owned by and under the control of a separate overseas entity within the oBike Group, which the provisional liquidators have no control over or rights in relation to the operation of the app. As such, the provisional liquidators are presently unable to process any refunds (if any), through the app.

"However, the provisional liquidators are exploring this option and will update if it becomes feasible."



Some customers have also voiced their unhappiness over the application form they need to fill to get their deposits back.

In response, FTI Consulting said the information requested is prescribed by the Companies Act and the Companies (Winding Up) Rules, and the online form is intended to simplify the process of submitting the required information.

The firm said the information sought "is intended to provide sufficient details for the provisional liquidators to identify and verify the information submitted by the creditors against the information contained in the company's records".

It added that it has not asked for any additional details which creditors would not have been required to provide.

FTI Consulting also assured the public that the data submitted through the online form will not be shared with oBike Group or any other third party.

It said the data will be used solely for the purposes of recording and adjudicating claims, and that it will be destroyed once the "relevant statutory requirements" have been met.

