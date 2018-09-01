OCBC apologises after services disrupted for almost four hours

SINGAPORE: OCBC Bank apologised after its ATMs, credit card transactions and online banking services were disrupted due to "network issues" on Saturday night (Sep 1).



"We're experiencing network issues at the moment, and you may encounter issues with our ATMs, credit card transactions and online/mobile banking," said the bank in a Facebook post at about 9.50pm.



"We're looking into this and will post updates here as and when we have them," it added, apologising for users' inconvenience.



Services were eventually restored by 12.30am on Sunday, nearly four hours after the disruption began at 8.45pm.

OCBC Group CEO Sam Tsien apologised for the disruption, adding that investigations are underway.

I'd like to apologise to all impacted by the disruption that began at 8.45pm yesterday. All svcs were progressively restored by 12.30am. Sorry for the inconvenience and I'm grateful for your patience & understanding. We're investigating the root cause.

Sam Tsien, Grp CEO — OCBC Bank (@OCBCBank) September 1, 2018

Several OCBC users took to social media to complain about the service disruption.

One Facebook user, Abby Teo, said she tried using the ATM at Tampines but was not able to check her balance.

Several others complained that they were also not able to withdraw money from ATMs or use their cards at supermarkets or restaurants.



Apparently OCBC's network is down? So quite a few places aren't accepting credit cards. #SmartNation — Kyle Huang Junyuan (@HJunyuan) September 1, 2018





am i the only one that cant log in to ocbc ibanking — fadzly (@quefadzly) September 1, 2018





