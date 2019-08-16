Bank of Singapore, Hong Kong Monetary Authority issue alert on fraudulent websites

SINGAPORE: Four fraudulent websites using a picture of the Bank of Singapore's CEO Bahren Shaari have no connection to the bank, authorities warned on Friday (Aug 16).

The private bank issued an alert on its website on Friday, listing out four websites that feature a picture of Mr Shaari giving a speech with the Bank of Singapore's sign in the backdrop.



"These websites have no connection with Bank of Singapore," said the bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of OCBC Bank.

"We have reported the matter to the relevant regulators and the police."



It added that customers who may have disclosed their personal information should contact their local Bank of Singapore branch.



The Hong Kong Monetary Authority also issued an alert on the city's government website on Friday, urging anyone who may have provided personal details or conducted financial transactions through the fraudulent websites to contact the bank and police.