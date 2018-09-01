OCBC Bank's ATMs, credit card transactions and online banking service disrupted

SINGAPORE: OCBC Bank said on Saturday night (Sep 1) that its ATMs, credit card transactions and online banking services were disrupted due to "network issues".



"We're experiencing network issues at the moment, and you may encounter issues with our ATMs, credit card transactions and online/mobile banking," said the bank in a Facebook post at about 9.50pm.



Advertisement

"We're looking into this and will post updates here as and when we have them," it added, apologising for users' inconvenience.



The bank said in an update at 11pm that its systems were "gradually coming back online".

"Everything should be back to normal by 11.30pm. We will provide another update then, or earlier if we can."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several OCBC users took to social media to complain about the service disruption.

One Facebook user, Abby Teo, said she tried using the ATM at Tampines but was not able to check her balance.

Several others complained that they were also not able to withdraw money from ATMs or use their cards at supermarkets or restaurants.



Apparently OCBC's network is down? So quite a few places aren't accepting credit cards. #SmartNation — Kyle Huang Junyuan (@HJunyuan) September 1, 2018





am i the only one that cant log in to ocbc ibanking — fadzly (@quefadzly) September 1, 2018





This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

