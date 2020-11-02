OCBC Robinsons credit card to be cancelled in April after announcement of closure; rebates will be given until Nov 5

SINGAPORE: The OCBC Robinsons credit card will be cancelled on Apr 15 next year following the announcement of the department store's closure.

Replying to CNA's queries on Monday (Nov 2), OCBC said that rebates will be given at Robinsons outlets and Mark & Spencer stores until Thursday.

From Friday, cardholders will only be able to earn Robinsons$ reward points for spending at any merchant (including Robinsons and Marks & Spencer) until Apr 14, 2021 - the day before the cards get cancelled, said OCBC's head of cards business Vincent Tan.

The OCBC Robinsons credit card gives customers rebates for shopping at Robinsons and Marks & Spencer stores and also earns Robinsons$ reward points for spending at other merchants.

OCBC will also assist customers with chargeback processes, said Mr Tan, including those who bought mattresses.



A chargeback is form of consumer protection which allows credit card users to dispute a charge and reverse the transaction should a purchase goes awry.

"Under the Visa or MasterCard chargeback rules, we do have chargeback rights if a merchant ceases operations," said Mr Tan.

"The chargeback amount is limited to the portion of services not received by the customer."

The bank advised affected customers to complete a credit card dispute declaration form with their respective credit card issuer.

They should also submit it along with a copy of their payment receipt, a copy of the Robinsons sales slip, as well as a copy of their credit card statement with the Robinsons transaction.

Their credit card issuer will then help them raise a dispute through VISA or MasterCard to the merchant’s bank under "services not rendered", said Mr Tan.

The closure of Robinsons' last two department stores at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre was announced on Friday.

After more than 160 years operating in Singapore, the decision to fold came on the back of changing retail buying patterns and weak demand made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the company.

Robinsons, which is owned by the Al-Futtaim Group, employs 175 staff in Singapore.