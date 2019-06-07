Wreck of Dominica-flagged vessel near Pedra Branca does not pose navigation risk, says MPA

SINGAPORE: The wreck of a Dominica-flagged vessel which capsized and sank near Pedra Branca earlier this year does not pose a risk to safety of navigation and will not affect traffic in the area, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Friday (Jun 7).

Supply vessel Ocean Cooper 2 capsized and sank in Singapore territorial waters on Feb 14 in the westbound lane of the traffic separation scheme about 3 nautical miles from Pedra Branca.

Following the incident, MPA said it deployed a craft to conduct a hydrographic survey of the wreck.

In a final update on Friday, MPA said it had completed a hydrographic survey of the wreck site.

The wreck is located 41m below the sea's surface, "significantly deeper" than the deepest draught of transiting vessels (22m below the sea's surface), said MPA.

"MPA has determined that the wreck does not pose a risk to the safety of navigation and will not affect shipping traffic in the area," it said.

The authority added that it would update its nautical charts to indicate the location of the wreck and issue a notice to mariners to keep the maritime community updated.

