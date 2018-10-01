Warm weather could ease in second week of October: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More rain has been forecast for the second week of October, which is expected to bring some respite to the dry and warm weather over the past couple of weeks, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Monday (Oct 1).

In its fortnightly weather outlook, the Met Service said thundery showers are expected on six to eight days, mostly in the afternoon.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

However, on a few days when there is little or no rainfall, warm conditions with maximum temperatures of around 34 degrees Celsius are expected, said the Met Service.

It added that in the second half of September, the daily maximum temperature recorded hit a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius.