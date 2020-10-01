More rain forecast for first half of October: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The weather in the first half of October is expected to be wetter - and more thundery - than in September, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday (Oct 1).



In the next two weeks, the monsoon rain band is expected to lie closer to the equatorial Southeast Asia region, meaning more rain can be expected.

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected between the late morning and afternoon on some days, occasionally continuing into the evening for some parts of the island.



In the second week of October, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers with occasional gusty winds are predicted between the predawn hours and morning on several days, due to strong convergence of surrounding winds and the passage of Sumatra squalls.

"Thundery showers can be expected on a few nights," MSS added.

October's rainfall in its first fortnight is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

In the latter half of September, the wet and cloudy weather brought cooler conditions on some days, with the lowest daily minimum recorded at 20.9 degrees Celsius at Newton on Sep 16.



On most days during the next two weeks, the daily temperature is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, with the mercury hitting a high of 34 degrees Celsius on a few days.

The Met Service also forecast lows of 22 degrees Celsius on a few days in the coming fortnight.