OKLETSGO hosts apologise for content objectifying women, urge podcast fans not to attack 'people we have hurt'

SINGAPORE: The hosts of OKLETSGO apologised on Monday (Jun 15) for objectifying women and vowed to be more careful with their content, following online backlash over derogatory comments made on their popular podcast.

In a post uploaded on Facebook, OKLETSGO said: "We apologise for the objectification of women and will be more careful in the way we portray matters moving forward.

"We want to make clear that we do not condone misogyny in any way. Violence against women in all forms have existed for the longest time, and in many parts of society. But we can learn to undo it, and play a part in ensuring it does not go any further."



The statement, which was posted on Monday afternoon, came after President Halimah Yacob called out the podcast for its "offensive, humiliating and misogynistic remarks", and urged the hosts to "sincerely and humbly apologise to all women".



In her Facebook post, Mdm Halimah said she had received "many emails from very concerned people" and asserted that "it is not okay to treat women like dirtbags and punching bags".

The Singapore Muslim Women's Association had also said on Sunday that discussions about critical issues should be conducted responsibly and respectfully, while Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir called on Monday for the "misogyny train" to "depart for good".

The statements came after several women took to social media to accuse OKLETSGO hosts, former radio DJs Dzar Ismail, Dyn Norahim and Raja Razie, of making comments that were degrading to women on several episodes.

Following the backlash, OKLETSGO issued a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday to say it "recognised the need for improvements" but "remained committed to our open-minded approach". The statement did not include an apology.

In its new statement on Monday, the podcast hosts said they were "truly sorry it took us this long to realise the extent of hurt that we have caused".

"Thank you, Madam President and respected individuals/groups for amplifying the voices of those who have been hurting, and we take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to all our listeners who we have hurt with our words and content."

"We must admit that it is an ongoing process for us to fully learn what went wrong," the the hosts added. "This episode is a chance for us to unlearn some of what has been normalised around us, and truly take steps towards positive change."



The hosts also said they would "reflect and tweak (their) approach to not cause offence to any group within and beyond (the) community", adding that they would "be more careful in the way (they) portray matters moving forward".

"The growth of our channel has made clear that we have a responsibility towards our community, and not only specific segments of it," they added.



OKLETSGO also urged its fans, who it refers to as "blood", to "refrain from making personal attacks against the people we have hurt", after women who had spoken up against the podcast reported being attacked and shamed online.

"Thank you for standing by us, but we have always been about being real, and being real now means taking responsibility for our actions," the hosts said. "We can be better, we have to be better, and we promise we will be better together as a community."

