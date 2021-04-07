Part of former Ulu Pandan Camp set aside for sports use, site open for tender

SINGAPORE: Part of a site that housed the former Ulu Pandan Camp has been set aside for sports use, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) said.

The two agencies on Wednesday (Apr 7) announced the opening of a joint tender for the state property at 102 Ulu Pandan Road in the first such collaboration between the SLA and SportSG.



“As part of the Sports Facility Masterplan, SportSG aims to introduce new, quality and affordable sports facilities for residents to experience active living within reach of their homes,” the agencies said in a press release.



“This joint tender serves as a pilot to assess the response and launch of additional State property sites for sports use,” they added.



The site, with a land area of 44,643 sqm, was originally part of the former Ulu Pandan Camp. The site was last tenanted to Garden City Management for hostel use from February 2017 to November last year, SLA and SportSG said. The site sits across the road from Pandan Valley condominium.



SLA has re-parcelled the site into two facilities - one for hostel use and another for sports use, and provided dedicated road access for each, the agencies added.



The sport facility site is now open for tender and the SLA will launch the site for hostel use later this year.



SLA and SportSG will assess tenderers based on how their proposals can "meaningfully transform and activate the space for social integration and community bonding through sport".