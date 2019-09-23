Elderly woman taken to hospital after collision with PMD in Bedok

SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) rider on Saturday night (Sep 21).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a PMD and a cyclist at around 11pm along Block 539 Bedok North Street 3.

The cyclist was unconscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The 20-year-old PMD rider was taken conscious to the same hospital and was subsequently arrested for causing grievous hurt by rash act, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance at about 10.25pm.

Two people were taken to Changi General Hospital, said SCDF.

An eyewitness who lived nearby told CNA he saw an e-scooter rider "zoom past" while he was on the way home.

"What I saw was the rider definitely travelling more than 40kmh; he zoomed past me while I (was) on my way home," said the CNA reader, who did not want to be named.

"After that, I heard a loud bang - I turned back to see (the accident involving) the auntie."

The elderly woman was a friend of his mother's, he added.

The incident comes as authorities try to clamp down on the use of e-scooters that do not meet safety standards.

From Monday, owners of registered e-scooters that do not meet the UL2272 fire-safety standard will receive a S$100 incentive if they agree to dispose of their devices early.

Police investigations are ongoing.