Olympian Tan Paey Fern to be chef de mission for Singapore's first Winter Olympics outing

SINGAPORE: Olympian Tan Paey Fern has been appointed chef de mission for the upcoming Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced on Wednesday (Jan 10).

Tan is a former national paddler who competed at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. The 43-year-old has also won medals at the Southeast Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2013, she served as chef de mission to the Nanjing Asian Youth Games Team Singapore contingent.



The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games will take place from Feb 9 to Feb 25 in South Korea.



Short-track speed skater Cheyenne Goh is the first Singaporean to qualify and participate in the Winter Olympic Games. The 18-year-old will be competing in the women’s 1,500m short-track speed skating event on Feb 17.

Goh is currently coached by four-time Olympic champion Chun Lee Kyung, who will accompany her to the games.



Tan, who is currently coaching at the Singapore Sports School, said: “It’s a privilege to be involved with Team Singapore’s first Winter Olympic Games. Though we may have a small representation in Pyeongchang, it is still our desire and goal to ensure that Cheyenne is equipped with the support she needs for a good and safe outing at the Games.”



Secretary-General of the SNOC, Chris Chan, praised Tan’s experience: “Paey Fern’s experience as an elite athlete and chef de mission at major games put her in good stead to manage Singapore’s first Winter Olympic Games contingent. This is certainly a significant milestone in our major games participation and we hope that Cheyenne’s participation will create a bigger effect of inspiring more Singaporeans to aspire towards the Winter Olympic Games.”