Former national sailor Ben Tan to be Singapore's chef de mission at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

SINGAPORE: Former national sailor Ben Tan will lead the Team Singapore contingent as chef de mission at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced on Wednesday (Aug 28) in a press release.

The Southeast Asian and Asian Games gold medallist, who also took part in the Laser event at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996, said he was looking forward to Tokyo 2020 "with a lot of excitement".

"The Olympics are the pinnacle for any athlete, and it's the one thing many work their entire sporting careers for. That makes this appointment both a tremendous privilege, and also a great responsibility," he said.

Dr Tan is also a doctor who served as a Singapore Sports Council medical officer during which he took up roles as Team Singapore's sports physician at the Asian Games and the SEA Games between 1996 and 2003.

In 2018, Dr Tan was elected as a vice-president to the SNOC and chaired the first SNOC Athletes’ Commission in 2005.

The former Nominated Member of Parliament is currently chairing World Sailing’s medical commission.

SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan said: "Dr Ben Tan is no stranger to the sporting fraternity in Singapore. His extensive experience as an athlete and sports physician will add tremendous value to the team.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held in Japan from Jul 24 to Aug 9, 2020.

