1 dead after fire breaks out in Bukit Panjang flat

SINGAPORE: One person died after fire broke out in the living room of an HDB flat at Block 165 Gangsa Road on Friday (Nov 30) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire on the 13th floor of the housing block at about 12.35pm and officers had to force their way into the burning unit. The fire was put out using a water jet.

Advertisement

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said SCDF, adding that they evacuated 10 residents with the help of officers from the Singapore Police Force.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

