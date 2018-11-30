1 dead after fire breaks out in Bukit Panjang flat

SINGAPORE: One person died after a fire broke out in the living room of a Housing Board flat in Bukit Panjang on Friday afternoon (Nov 30).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire on the 13th floor of Block 165 Gangsa Road at about 12.35pm, adding that officers had to force their way into the burning unit.

Advertisement

The fire was put out using a water jet.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said SCDF, adding that it evacuated 10 residents with the help of officers from the Singapore Police Force.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

