Teenager found dead outside One Raffles Place

SINGAPORE: A teenager was found dead outside One Raffles Place on Tuesday (Jan 5) night.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 9.28pm, and found an 18-year-old man lying motionless at the location.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

An eyewitness, Mr Kia Kin, told CNA he was heading towards Raffles Place MRT station when he saw an SCDF ambulance and several police officers in the area.

"That's when myself and a few others saw the body on the ground," he said.

He said the police later cordoned off the area and prevented passers-by from gathering.

Police investigations are ongoing. The case has been classified as unnatural death.

One Raffles Place is an office and retail building comprising two office towers and a shopping mall.

Tower One, a 62-storey office building, is one of the tallest buildings in Singapore with an observation deck on the rooftop and restaurants on the 61st and 62nd levels. Tower Two is a 38-storey office building.

