OneMap enhanced with data from Foursquare, to get 3D upgrade

SINGAPORE: Users of OneMap can now get more information about a location, including eateries, supermarkets and other amenities in an area.

The map has been enhanced under a partnership with technology company Foursquare, announced the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Monday (Sep 2).

"Users will now be able to find food and beverage stores, supermarkets, cafes and other lifestyle locations in addition to OneMap’s existing information of key locations such as government buildings, properties, schools, childcare centres and services including ATMs," said SLA.



"This partnership will bring about a richer set of location information to better service Singapore businesses and citizens."



OneMap, developed by SLA, is touted as "the authoritative national map of Singapore with the most detailed and timely updated information".



The new features are available for Android users, and will be rolled out to iOS devices later this month.



OneMap with Foursquare integration. (Image: Singapore Land Authority)

Foursquare's data is largely updated by the company's user base, but it also works with other third-party sources.



The platform has about 300,000 to 350,000 points of interest in Singapore, according to managing director for Foursquare Asia-Pacific Tyler Simmons.



It also sees a varying number of interactions and edits of around 20,000 to 30,000 each month, he added.



FROM 2D TO 3D

The partnership is among the initiatives announced at the inaugural Singapore Geospatial Week, a five-day series of events centred around geospatial technology, applications and data.

OneMap is also set to get an upgrade from 2D to 3D, and may soon be Asia's first open-source 3D nationwide map, said SLA.

Called OneMap 3D, the new map will be available for developers and the public by end-2020.

The 3D map will let users take on first-person views of different areas and find their way around landmarks, walkways and even void deck spaces in 3D.

The platform also has a shadow casting feature, through which users can understand the way sunlight will fall on buildings.

“Users will be able to navigate themselves in a 3D representation of the real world”, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah at the event.

The first potential users of the 3D platform would likely come from the real estate sector, said SLA. Other interested developers can also register their interest in OneMap 3D at www.geoworks.sg.

Singapore Geospatial Week was organised by GeoWorks, Singapore's sole geospatial industry centre managed by SLA.

There will be a series of events such as the Regional Geospatial Youth Forum and a "create your own maps" workshop, reaching out to more than 1,000 geospatial professionals and enthusiasts.

