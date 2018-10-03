'Over-reliant on this security blanket': Ong Ye Kung addresses exam reduction concerns

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung also announced a record number of applicants under the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) and called it an encouraging development in matching interest, talent and course of study.

SINGAPORE: A focus on the “true spirit of learning” was needed, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (Oct 3) as he addressed concerns over the recent announcement on plans to reduce examinations and assessments in schools.

Speaking at the Singapore International Technical and Vocational Education and Training Conference, Mr Ong said that by default, people tend to assess how well a child is doing in school by his examination scores, but noted that education is a holistic developmental experience that goes “far beyond grades and marks”.

“Examinations have become such a comfortable security blanket that a large part of the education experience revolves around examinations,” he said.

“As a system and society, we have been over-reliant on this security blanket.

“Before it smothers us, we need to start to withdraw it somewhat, and focus on the true spirit of learning,” he added.

TWO “VALID” CONCERNS

Mr Ong highlighted two concerns which he heard immediately following the announcements, pointing out that these are “valid worries and apprehension” about the changes.

The first concern, he said, was if the system was starting to slacken and lose its rigour. “I am very confident that this is not,” he said.

He stressed that for students, the change does not mean that there is less or no need to study, pointing out that schools will have about three more weeks of curriculum time every two school years.

“We will use this time to teach you better, so that you can learn better, because teachers don’t have to rush through the curriculum in order to prepare for examinations,” he said. “So take this opportunity to study well and enjoy school and learning more.”

The second concern, he said, was the opposite of the first: Whether schools and tuition centres will undo the change by re-introducing other assessments like common tests or mock exams.

“We can worry less about the schools,” he said, describing the change as a “concerted shift” by the entire education system. “Prior to the announcements, MOE spent three days discussing the matter with principals and vice-principals, and they supported the move.”

He added that MOE has given guidelines to the schools to limit the number of tests that will count towards their students’ year-end results.

He also strongly urged tuition centres not to simulate “examination-like conditions” for students to make up for the lost examinations, noting that there are a few who have said they will do so.

“Doing so would just be preying on the apprehension and anxieties of parents and students,” he said.

“Instead, try to understand why these changes are important to better prepare our young for the future, and help explain this to parents.”

RECORD NUMBERS FOR EARLY ADMISSIONS EXERCISE

Separately, Mr Ong also announced that polytechnics received a record number of 13,900 applicants under the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) for the year 2019.

This is a 13 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Mr Ong said the more popular courses include Early Childhood, Nursing and Hospitality.

The EAE is an aptitude-based admissions exercise that allows students to apply for and receive conditional offers for admission to polytechnics before they get their final grades.

Mr Ong added that, under the EAE, the polytechnics also made 6,250 offers for admission to students– which, at 14 per cent higher than the previous year, is another record high. The expected final enrolment through EAE is about 4,600, which is close to 20 per cent of the total admission for polytechnics.

“This is an encouraging development in our efforts to match interest, talent and course of study,” he said.