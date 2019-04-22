NUS' penalties for sexual misconduct case were 'manifestly inadequate': Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (Apr 22) the penalties applied by the National University of Singapore (NUS) in a sexual misconduct case were "manifestly inadequate".



In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Ong wrote that he has asked other universities to review their frameworks for similar offences.



This comes after NUS undergraduate Ms Monica Baey revealed in a series of public Instagram Stories on Friday that she had caught a student filming her with a mobile phone while she was in a hostel shower.



She said the man had been given a 12-month conditional warning by the police.



"From here on, for offences that affect the safety of students on campus, we have to take a tough stand, and send a strong signal to everyone," Mr Ong wrote in his post.

"Two strikes and you are out cannot be the standard application. NUS has to make its campus safe for all students, especially female students."



He said he spoke to the NUS president and board chairman to convey his concerns about the penalties imposed by NUS and added that he was confident the university's review will "result in a more robust process and stricter framework".

"The NUS board and president are seized with this matter, and are determined to put a stop to such unacceptable behaviour on campus," Mr Ong added.

NUS said on Monday that it will convene a committee to review its current disciplinary and support frameworks.

"The Board of Trustees views sexual misconduct on our campuses with grave concern, and has decided to appoint Mdm Kay Kuok, a member of the board and chairman of the board’s Nominating Committee, to chair this committee," said NUS in their statement.

"The committee will review the disciplinary process (including sanctions) and support frameworks relating to sexual misconduct at NUS, in the light of concerns raised by Ms Monica Baey."

Initial members of the committee will include Singapore Management University president Lily Kong, board member and WongPartnership managing partner Ng Wai King, NUS president Professor Tan Eng Chye and a representative from the NUS Students’ Union, the statement added.

