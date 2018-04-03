Younger leaders to speak on challenges, hopes for Singapore when Parliament reconvenes: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Younger ministers and political office holders will be sharing their views on Singapore's long-term challenges as well as their hopes for the country when Parliament reconvenes in May, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday (Apr 3).

Parliament was prorogued on Tuesday, marking the mid-point of the current Government's term, and the new session will begin on May 7.



It will start with an address by President Halimah Yacob, who will "review the progress made by the Government during the first half of the term and outline the priorities for the next half", Mr Ong, who is also Second Minister for Defence, said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address, Mr Ong said several younger political office holders will be speaking.

They will "share what we see as the long-term challenges, our hopes and dreams for Singapore, and how we can work with Singaporeans to take our country forward", Mr Ong added.

During Parliament's recess, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said he will reshuffle the Cabinet to give the younger, fourth generation or 4G ministers more exposure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Ong is one of those ministers, and he has been tipped as a potential candidate for prime minister, along with Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing.



The Prime Minister had also said that he had asked fourth-generation ministers to draft the Government’s agenda for the President’s Address when the new parliamentary session opens.

