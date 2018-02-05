Online filing for neighbour dispute claim launched

SINGAPORE: Neighbour dispute claims can now be filed online, after the State Courts launched the second phase of the Community Justice and Tribunals System (CJTS) on Monday (Feb 5).

In a media release, the State Courts said the online system will help parties save time and money. It can also be used to look at documents submitted by the other party and monitor case developments.



The second phase of CJTS allows parties to conduct various activities online.

These include taking a pre-filing assessment to find out if their claims fall within the jurisdiction of the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT), submit their documents, select their court date and also make payments.

One of the new features of the CJTS gives parties the option to conduct online "mediation sessions" with the help of a court mediator through the e-Mediation function.



"E-Mediation can take place through CJTS at a date and time most suitable for both the disputing parties and their mediator.

"If the parties agree to resolve their dispute, they may proceed to withdraw their claim or apply for an online consent order through CJTS," it added.

CASE SEARCH FEATURE

A new case search feature allows parties to check online if there are any pending claims or order against them for small claims and CDRT matters.

It will also enable them to make more informed choices when contacting a particular supplier as they are able to review the cases of any goods supplier and service providers, the release said.

Individuals can access the CJTS with their SingPass and corporate entities with their CorpPass, said State Courts.

Pre-filing assessments and case search functions do not require a login with SingPass or CorpPass.

Since the first phase launch of CJTS last July, there have been 4,760 Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) files as of Dec 31. Out of those cases, 58 have been settled by parties on their own using e-negotiation and applying for a consent order online without going to the courts.

The State Courts added that the next phase of the CJTS will include online filing for the Employment Claims Tribunal.