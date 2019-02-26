29-year-old suspect arrested over e-commerce scams on Carousell

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Feb 25) for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams, said the police on Tuesday.

Victims had reported paying for products such as baby products and EZ-Link charms that were listed for sale on online marketplace Carousell.

After payment was made via bank transfers, the victims did not receive their purchases and could not contact the seller.



According to the police, the man is believed to be involved in at least 30 cases of e-commerce scams amounting to S$4,500.

He will be charged on Wednesday with cheating. If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.



