Online shopping platform Qoo10 warns of survey reward email scam

SINGAPORE: Online shopping platform Qoo10 has warned its customers about an email scam that attempts to collect personal data by promising rewards upon the completion of a survey.



In an email on Wednesday (Jun 20), Qoo10 cautioned its customers to not click on the link nor open the attachment enclosed in the spoof email.



“Qoo10 will not ask for your personal information or credit card details in unsolicited messages. Qoo10 should provide means for you to cross check any promotions and competitions on our website which you can find independently.



“Always be suspicious of unsolicited emails, and do not click links or open attachments in unsolicited emails or messages, your best advice is to simply delete it,” the website said.



Qoo10 also enclosed an example of the phishing email that promised S$120 as a reward for completing a survey. The domain name of the phishing email ends with “qoo100.sg”.



Qoo10’s official Singapore email domain ends with “qoo10.sg”.



Phishing is a way of obtaining sensitive personal information such as bank account details, PIN, one-time passwords (OTP), credit card number, user ID or password through the Internet, in order to perform unauthorised banking transactions.



According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the most common phishing method is a spoofed email purporting to be from a financial institution such as a bank, credit card issuer or service provider.



Qoo10 advised its customers to take the following precautions in order avoid falling prey to email scams:



Check sender and sender’s email address (correct Qoo10 SG email domain ends with qoo10.sg )

Do not click any link/open attachment from a suspicious email

Report to Qoo10/any related organisation immediately if you receive any suspicious email

Run virus vaccine program often to check for any suspicious activities

At least S$99 million was lost to scammers last year, with email impersonation scams raking in the highest amount at S$43 million.

The Singapore Police Force said the amount was a three year high and a 70 per cent spike from 2016.

