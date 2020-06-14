Singapore Pools to resume online sports betting, horse wagering for overseas races

SINGAPORE: Singapore Pools will resume online sports betting from Monday and online horse wagering for overseas races from Wednesday, said the gaming operator on Sunday (Jun 14).

Its branches, authorised retailers, Livewire venues and off-course betting centres will remain closed, "in line with the Government’s phased approach for safe reopening and resumption of business activities", said Singapore Pools in a press release.



Lottery draws, such as 4D, TOTO and Singapore Sweep, will also continue to be suspended.

"Customers who are holding on to tickets for postponed draws are advised to retain their tickets for upcoming draws," said Singapore Pools.



Prize payment services also remain suspended. An announcement will be made for the extension of eligible prize-winning tickets for lottery draws, sports or horse racing events held between Oct 10, 2019 and Apr 5, 2020 when prize payment services resume.



"Singapore Pools will continue its mission to provide safe and trusted betting to counter illegal gambling, which has seen rising cases during the circuit breaker," it said.

