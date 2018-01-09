Online survey promising S$400 supermarket gift card a scam: NTUC FairPrice

SINGAPORE: An online survey promising to reward customers with a S$400 NTUC FairPrice gift card is a scam, the supermarket chain said on Tuesday (Jan 9).

"We were alerted of a new online scam that was hosted on multiple unofficial websites impersonating FairPrice," it wrote in a note on Facebook.

"The site claims to reward customers with a SG$400 gift card voucher in celebration of our 45th anniversary. Please be wary that this message was not created nor endorsed by us," it added.

Screengrab of an online survey purporting to give out FairPrice gift cards. (Photo: Facebook/NTUC FairPrice)

NTUC FairPrice has advised customers to ignore the site and avoid sharing the link.

The scam is the latest to involve the chain, which has posted advisories in the past on fake surveys and emails promising rewards such as supermarket vouchers.

Advertisement