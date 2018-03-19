Open-concept massage parlours exempted from licences, but must adhere to conditions: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: Even though open-concept massage establishments do not need a licence to operate, they have to adhere to conditions in order to prevent them from being used as fronts for vice, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Monday (Mar 19).

Responding to a parliamentary question from Member of Parliament (MP) Yee Chia Hsing, she explained that these conditions include ensuring there are no rooms, partitions or cubicles within the premises that allow massage services to be provided in private, not obscuring any windows and entrances, and operating only from 7am to 10.30pm daily.

Open-concept massage establishments provide massage services in full view of the public and do not need to apply for a massage establishment licence.

Mrs Teo explained that should the operators of such establishments wish to deviate from any of these conditions, the risk associated with the establishment becomes higher. Therefore, they would be required to apply for a licence.

Mr Yee had asked if extended operating hours beyond 10.30pm could be allowed for "low vice risk" massage establishments, adding in a supplementary question that the peak hours for many of these businesses are near midnight.

In response, Mrs Teo said that should an operator of an open-concept massage establishment wish to operate beyond the stipulated hours, they should apply for a massage establishment licence and request for extended operating hours.

She added that the stipulated hours were introduced in the first place in response to concerns about massage establishments operating 24 hours near residential areas.

“The police will also look at the track record of the operator and whether they've been able to adhere to the conditions that have been previously set for them," she said. "And of course, if relevant, the police will also ask for feedback from the community."