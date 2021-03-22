Wedding venue The Orange Ballroom closed for allowing couple to host 3 receptions, more than 270 guests

SINGAPORE: Wedding venue The Orange Ballroom was ordered to close for 20 days for allowing a couple to host three receptions involving 275 people in an “egregious” breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Monday (Mar 22).



Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, a couple is allowed only one wedding reception involving not more than 100 people, including the couple.



SLA said its safe distancing ambassadors conducted checks at the venue at Tanjong Katong Complex on Jan 30 and noticed that a couple held two receptions at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.



Further investigations showed that arrangements were made to host 300 people over three receptions that day.



“Agencies take a serious view of any breach … by wedding organisers, venue operators and individuals,” SLA said.



Couples and companies involved in wedding events should “be fully aware of and strictly adhere to prevailing safe management measures to ensure the health and well-being of the community,” the agency added.



The Orange Ballroom was a COVID-19 cluster last year, with five cases linked to the venue.



Investigations are ongoing for potential breaches under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, SLA said.

