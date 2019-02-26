Police investigate unnatural death at Orchard Central

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating an unnatural death at Orchard Central, with the owner of the shopping mall saying a 49-year-old man had fallen from the 11th storey of the building on Tuesday (Feb 26).

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 181 Orchard Road just after 3pm on Tuesday.

The man was found motionless at the location, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) added.

Property developer Far East Organization, whose portfolio includes Orchard Central, said that they are "deeply saddened" by the incident and are cooperating with the authorities.

“This afternoon, a member of the public climbed over a 1.4m safety glass barrier on level 11 and fell to the ground," said Ms Mavis Seow, chief operating officer, retail business group, Far East Organization.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident and our prayers are with the family. We are cooperating fully with the authorities on their investigation," she added.

Orchard Central is a 12-storey shopping mall that opened in 2009. The 11th floor houses a roof garden.