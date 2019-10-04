Grange Road car park to be transformed into event space, will close end-February

SINGAPORE: Work to transform Grange Road car park into a new event space will begin next March, with authorities on Friday (Oct 4) saying they will launch a tender by the end of this month.

The tender will be for an operator to transform the car park into a "dedicated and dynamic event space" with complementary commercial offerings, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a media release.

The successful tenderer will be awarded a tenure of "3+3+3" years to construct, manage and programme the 4,482 sq m site from Mar 1, 2020.

As such, the car park will cease operations on Feb 29 next year.

An artist's impression of the Grange Road site. (Image: Singapore Land Authority, Singapore Tourism Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority)

"This is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the current suite of lifestyle and experiential offerings on Orchard Road," said SLA, STB and URA.

"Visitors can look forward to events and activities throughout the year as the event space will play host to both commercial and non-commercial events offering differentiated retail, dining and entertainment experiences.

"Examples include flea markets, pop-up attractions, local entertainment and food trucks – all of which are expected to complement the existing youthful vibe of the Somerset sub-precinct."

On non-event days, the space will be an area for "public enjoyment" with open green spaces and "interesting street furniture", they added.

A location plan showing Grange Road car park. (Image: Singapore Land Authority, Singapore Tourism Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority)

The tender follows STB and URA's trial of lifestyle concepts through various pop-up events at the car park.

To date, six events have been held in the space with one more planned for the year-end festive period.

Aerial view of Grange Road car park. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

The tender will be in the form of price and quality, with a higher weightage on the latter as this will allow for a more holistic assessment of proposals, said the authorities.

Grange Road car park's transformation comes amid a broader push to re-invent the area.

Earlier this year, authorities detailed plans to transform Orchard Road into a "must-visit" lifestyle destination.

Grange Road car park. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

The plans aim to offer experiences to bring out the unique identity of its four sub-precincts - Tanglin, Orchard, Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut.

Those interested in the Grange Road car park tender can email SLA_Pty_Enquiry@sla.gov.sg to register their interest or refer to http://www.sla.gov.sg/spio.