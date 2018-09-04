Orchard Road Christmas light-up 2018 to feature Disney, Pixar characters

SINGAPORE: Disney and Pixar characters such as Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Elsa and Woody will be lining Singapore's shopping belt this Christmas season, as the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) partners the Walt Disney Company for the annual light-up event.



It will be Disney's largest Christmas street light-up in Southeast Asia, said ORBA in a media release on Tuesday (Sep 4).

Advertisement

The association added that this is the first "branded light-up" in the event's 35-year history.



Artist's impression of the light-up. (Image: Orchard Road Business Association)

A 2.88km stretch of Orchard Road - from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura - will be dressed in festive lights from Nov 10 to Jan 1.

There will be four zones that take on different themes - Disney Princess, Mickey Mouse and Friends, Frozen and Toy Story.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Artist's impression of the decorations on Orchard Road. (Image: Orchard Road Business Association).

The centrepiece of the light-up - the main arch at the Orchard Road-Paterson Road junction - will feature selected 3D Disney characters.



Trees on either side of the road will be decorated with illuminated 3D Mickey Mouse icons, ORBA added.



Two malls – Orchard Central and Wheelock Place – will also be decorated with Disney characters.



Artist's impression of the decoration at Orchard Road in the lead up to Christmas. (Image: Ochard Road Business Association)

The Great Christmas Village, which made its debut last year, will return for a longer run at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza from Nov 15 to Dec 26. Apart from live performances, it will feature amusement rides and a duplex carousel complete with a special seat carriage for wheelchair riders.



There will also be a craft beer bar and food stalls operated by local brands such as New Ubin Seafood and Two Wings.



The Christmas Village will return after making its debut in 2017. (Photo: Orchard Road Business Association)

The light-up ceremony will be held on Nov 10 at 6.30pm.