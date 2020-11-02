Two women under investigation for contempt of court over remarks on case of Orchard Towers death

SINGAPORE: Two women are being investigated by the police for contempt of court over social media posts that alleged preferential treatment in the sentencing of individuals involved in the Orchard Towers killing.



In a news release on Monday (Nov 2), the police said they acted on two authorisation orders from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to initiate investigations against the women, aged 28 and 36.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Both individuals made social media posts that alleged preferential treatment based on race, of accused persons involved in an incident at Orchard Towers that took place on Jul 2, 2019," said the police.

They added that investigations are ongoing.



Last month, the AGC refuted allegations made on social media that the people involved in the Orchard Towers case received preferential treatment in sentencing because of their race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Allegations of preferential treatment for different races are baseless and have the potential to disrupt racial harmony in Singapore, causing irreversible divisions in our communities,” said the AGC in its statement.

“AGC will not hesitate to take action against those who fall foul of the law.”