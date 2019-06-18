Woman fined for operating illegal massage parlours in Orchard Towers, one with 'special services'

SINGAPORE: A woman who ran at least three unlicensed massage parlours in Orchard Towers, including one which offered "special services", was fined S$1,000 on Tuesday (Jun 18).

Ng Mui Lan, 56, operated three shops – named Rose Spa, Queen Star Beauty and SE Beauty Studio – that offered illegal massage services on the second and fourth floor of Orchard Towers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that two customers - who were unidentified - went to SE Beauty Studio on the fourth floor of Orchard Towers at 10.15pm on Nov 16, 2017.

They were each quoted S$50 for a 30-minute full body massage and led to two separate rooms inside the unit by two masseuses aged 34 and 39.

After massaging the men for about 10 to 15 minutes, the women asked the men if they "wanted any special service", and explained that they were referring to sexual services, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh.

Soon after, police officers from the Compliance Management Unit raided the shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police records confirmed that the shop was not licensed to operate as a massage establishment.

Ng pleaded guilty to one charge under the Massage Establishments Act, with three other charges taken into consideration. One of these was of helping multiple illegal moneylenders by carrying out electronic bank transactions on their instructions.

Ng's lawyer highlighted her early plea of guilt, along with several health problems her client faced, including a history of heart disease and complications from open heart surgery.

She asked the court for a fine of S$800, saying that her client had taken over the business from a friend in July that year, just four months before the raid.

District Judge Toh Tung Cheong said he would have agreed to an S$800 fine if Ng had only one charge, but instead she had three others taken into consideration.

The maximum penalty for operating an unlicensed massage establishment is a fine of S$1,000. If the offence continues after conviction, the accused can be fined a further S$50 per day.