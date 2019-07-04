6 men, 1 woman charged with Orchard Towers murder

SINGAPORE: Six men and a woman aged between 22 and 27 were on Thursday (Jul 4) charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man at Orchard Towers.

Tan Sen Yang, 27, Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26, Chan Jia Xing, 26, Ang Da Yuan, 26, Loo Boon Chong, 25, Tan Hong Seng, 22, and Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22, were charged with common intention to murder Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31.



Another woman who was arrested in connection with the case has yet to be charged.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Orchard Towers on Tuesday at 6.25am. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Mr Satheesh motionless. He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pieces of tissue paper soaked in blood seen at the entrance of Orchard Towers on Jul 2, 2019. (Photo: 8world News/Cai Youxia)

CCTV footage obtained by 8world News showed a man walking slowly in front of an escalator before collapsing, prompting onlookers to rush forward to check on him.

Photos taken by the news outlet also showed a pool of blood on the floor near the building's entrance.



Police officers standing guard at the entrance of Orchard Towers on Jul 2, 2019. (Photo: 8world News)

The eight suspects were arrested within 12 hours after the incident, the police said.



If convicted, they could face the death penalty.

