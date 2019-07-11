Orchard Towers murder: The 7 suspects and the charges they face

SINGAPORE: Following the alleged murder of a man at Orchard Towers on Jul 2, seven people have been charged in relation to the case.



The accused - six men and a woman - were initially charged with murder with common intention, for allegedly causing the death of 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass.

Three of them had their murder charges withdrawn on Thursday (Jul 11), and now face a charge each of consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon.



This means the three in question no longer face the death penalty.

Here is a breakdown of the charges the seven suspects face.

1. Tan Sen Yang, 27



Charge: Murder with common intention

Represented by: Unknown

Penalties faced: Death penalty

Current status: Remanded for investigations into other possible offences

The oldest of the group, he allegedly possessed an offensive weapon, a foldable Karambit knife, at Naughty Girl Club that morning.

2. Ang Da Yuan, 26



Charge: Murder with common intention

Represented by: Unknown

Penalties faced: Death penalty

Current status: Remanded at Changi Medical Complex for psychiatric assessment

3. Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26



Charge: Murder with common intention

Represented by: Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Shane Yeo from Invictus Law Corporation

Penalties faced: Death penalty

Current status: Remanded at Changi Medical Complex for psychiatric assessment

4. Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22



Charge: Murder with common intention

Represented by: Cheryl Ng from Intelleigen Legal and Amarick Gill from Amarick Gill LLC

Penalties faced: Death penalty

Current status: Remanded at Changi Women's Prison for three weeks for psychiatric assessment



5. Loo Boon Chong, 25



Charge: Consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who possessed an offensive weapon

Represented by: Sunil Sudheesan, Diana Ngiam and Sujesh Anandan from Quahe Woo & Palmer

Penalties faced: A maximum of three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane

Current status: Out on bail of S$15,000

His lawyer, Ms Ngiam, had successfully argued for his bail to be lowered from S$25,000. His murder charge was withdrawn and replaced with the weapons charge

6. Tan Hong Sheng, 22



Charge: Consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who possessed an offensive weapon

Represented by: Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Shane Yeo from Invictus Law Corporation

Penalties faced: A maximum of three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane

Current status: Out on bail of S$15,000, which was lowered from S$25,000 after the court hearing to be in line with Loo

His murder charge was withdrawn and replaced with the weapons charge



7. Chan Jia Xing, 26



Charge: Consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who possessed an offensive weapon

Represented by: Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Shane Yeo from Invictus Law Corporation

Penalties faced: A maximum of three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane

Current status: Bail of S$15,000 being processed

His murder charge was withdrawn and replaced with the weapons charge



All seven are set to return to court on Aug 1.