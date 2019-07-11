Orchard Towers murder: The 7 suspects and the charges they face

Orchard Towers murder: The 7 suspects and the charges they face

Seven suspects in the Orchard Tower murder case were charged on Jul 4, 2019.
Six men and one woman were charged over the Orchard Tower murder case on Jul 4, 2019. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)
By Lydia Lam
SINGAPORE: Following the alleged murder of a man at Orchard Towers on Jul 2, seven people have been charged in relation to the case. 

The accused - six men and a woman - were initially charged with murder with common intention, for allegedly causing the death of 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass.

Three of them had their murder charges withdrawn on Thursday (Jul 11), and now face a charge each of consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon.

This means the three in question no longer face the death penalty. 

Here is a breakdown of the charges the seven suspects face.

1. Tan Sen Yang, 27

Charge: Murder with common intention

Penalties faced: Death penalty

Current status: Remanded for investigations into other possible offences

The oldest of the group, he allegedly possessed an offensive weapon, a foldable Karambit knife, at Naughty Girl Club that morning.

Satheesh Noel Gobidass died on Jul 2, 2019. (Screengrab: Facebook/Sg-share together)

2. Ang Da Yuan, 26

Charge: Murder with common intention

Penalties faced: Death penalty

Current status: Remanded at Changi Medical Complex for psychiatric assessment

Satheesh Noel Gobidass died on Jul 2, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Mohana Anba)

3. Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26

Charge: Murder with common intention

Represented by: Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Shane Yeo from Invictus Law Corporation

Penalties faced: Death penalty

Current status: Remanded at Changi Medical Complex for psychiatric assessment

4. Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22

Charge: Murder with common intention

Represented by: Cheryl Ng from Intelleigen Legal and Amarick Gill from Amarick Gill LLC

Penalties faced: Death penalty

Current status: Remanded at Changi Women's Prison for three weeks for psychiatric assessment

Satheesh Noel Gobidass died on Jul 2, 2019. (Screengrab: Facebook/District Singapore)

5. Loo Boon Chong, 25

Charge: Consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who possessed an offensive weapon

Represented by: Sunil Sudheesan, Diana Ngiam and Sujesh Anandan from Quahe Woo & Palmer

Penalties faced: A maximum of three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane

Current status: Out on bail of S$15,000

His lawyer, Ms Ngiam, had successfully argued for his bail to be lowered from S$25,000. His murder charge was withdrawn and replaced with the weapons charge

Satheesh Noel Gobidass died on Jul 2, 2019. (Screengrab: Facebook/Sg-share together)

6. Tan Hong Sheng, 22

Charge: Consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who possessed an offensive weapon

Represented by: Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Shane Yeo from Invictus Law Corporation

Penalties faced: A maximum of three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane

Current status: Out on bail of S$15,000, which was lowered from S$25,000 after the court hearing to be in line with Loo

His murder charge was withdrawn and replaced with the weapons charge

7. Chan Jia Xing, 26

Charge: Consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who possessed an offensive weapon

Represented by: Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Shane Yeo from Invictus Law Corporation

Penalties faced: A maximum of three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane

Current status: Bail of S$15,000 being processed

His murder charge was withdrawn and replaced with the weapons charge

All seven are set to return to court on Aug 1.

